Search

09 Oct 2022

Truss call for Scottish nuclear power is to make up for UK mistakes – Swinney

Truss call for Scottish nuclear power is to make up for UK mistakes – Swinney

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Calls for more nuclear energy in Scotland are to “to make up for the failure of energy policy in the United Kingdom”, John Swinney will tell SNP members on Sunday.

John Swinney will use his address to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to talk up Scotland’s energy capabilities.

The Prime Minister previously told the BBC she wanted to work with the Scottish Government on nuclear power.

The Deputy First Minister is expected to tell SNP members: “Scotland is a nation rich in energy resources.

“We have a plentiful supply of clean, green, affordable renewable energy.

“The equivalent of almost 100% of our electricity demand is from renewable sources.

“Not only is Scotland self-sufficient in natural gas, we are a huge exporter.

“Scotland is secure in energy. So, we need no lectures from Liz Truss about security of energy supply. It is the UK that has failed to achieve energy security, with the National Grid warning of possible power cuts this winter.

“And Scotland is not going to put up with a new round of nuclear power stations to make up for the failure of energy policy in the United Kingdom.

“Despite our huge strength in energy, 150,000 more people in Scotland will be forced into extreme fuel poverty as a result of the UK Government’s increase to the energy price cap in September.

“We are an energy rich nation, but 35% of our citizens live in fuel poverty. Why is that?

“Because, while Scotland has the energy, Westminster has the power. And how Westminster chooses to use its reserved power has consistently, and deliberately, disadvantaged Scotland.”

Speaking to the BBC last month, Liz Truss said she wanted to work with Nicola Sturgeon on the energy crisis.

“I’m keen to use more of the resources in the North Sea and also see more nuclear power stations built across the country, including in Scotland,” she said.

“I’m very keen to talk to Nicola Sturgeon about that because I think that will help us make sure we have long-term energy security that, alongside wind power in Scotland, we also have nuclear power in Scotland.”

Within minutes of Ms Truss’ comments, the Deputy First Minister had rejected the idea, saying “we won’t sign up to that and we’ve made that very clear”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media