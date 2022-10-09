Woman, 22, dies following early morning hit-and-run in Oswestry

A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run this morning on Willow Street in Oswestry.

West Mercia Police said officers are on scene where at around 2.50am a car mounted the kerb and struck two pedestrians outside the Grill Out takeaway.

Both pedestrians were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The 22-year-old woman died shortly after arrival.

The second person sustained minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle and its driver have not yet been located. The vehicle is believed to be a light gold or champagne colour Volvo.

Detective Inspector Paul Bettison, said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.

“Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today (9 October).

“We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid.

“Investigations will continue throughout today.”