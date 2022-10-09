Search

09 Oct 2022

Zahawi accuses Sturgeon of ‘dangerous language’ in swipe at Tories

Zahawi accuses Sturgeon of ‘dangerous language’ in swipe at Tories

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 12:31 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of using “dangerous language” as she took a swipe at the Conservatives.

Speaking to the BBC during the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the Scottish First Minister said she would prefer a Labour government in Westminster to the Conservatives – adding: “I detest the Tories.”

She said on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for – so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”

Responding on the same programme, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi said: “I think that language is really dangerous.

“I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the greenports, as I want to do with (Deputy First Minister) John Swinney and others.”

While Ms Sturgeon said she would favour a Labour government, she added: “Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now.

“I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation.

“If you’re asking me do I think either a Westminster Tory government or a Westminster Labour government are good enough for Scotland, then my answer to that is no.”

The First Minister told the broadcaster she is disappointed that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “thrown in the towel” on re-joining the European Union.

“I worked very well with Keir Starmer on Brexit,” she said.

“I’m really disappointed that Keir Starmer has thrown in the towel on the European Union and no longer wants to take the UK or Scotland back into the European Union.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media