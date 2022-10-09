Search

09 Oct 2022

Cabinet minister backs PM ‘swiftly’ sacking ex-minister Conor Burns

09 Oct 2022 2:21 PM

A Cabinet minister has backed the Prime Minister’s decision to “swiftly” sack Conor Burns from the Government following a complaint of misconduct.

Nadhim Zahawi said he believes Mr Burns has been treated fairly after the MP for Bournemouth West – who has also had the Conservative whip suspended – accused the party of rushing to judgment.

Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name, and said he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

It comes after the BBC reported that a witness saw Mr Burns allegedly touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The MP is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

However, The Times cited a friend as saying the ex-minister already feared his career was “over” as a result of the allegations.

Asked if he thinks Mr Burns has been treated fairly, with justice, Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Times Radio: “I do. I think there’s an investigation being carried out.

“The Prime Minister acted swiftly on this and let’s wait to see the outcome of the investigation.”

Pressed on whether it would have been right to suspend Mr Burns as a minister, rather than sack him, Mr Zahawi said: “I think it’s important that she took a decision on this and that the investigation will then report back and then she will make a further decision on this.”

On Friday, No 10 said Mr Burns had been dismissed from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

The Whips’ Office said the Tory whip had been suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.

On Saturday, Mr Burns denied he had ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.

