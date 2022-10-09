In Pictures: Trafalgar Square awash with colour in Diwali celebration

Music and dance brightened up central London on Sunday as Diwali on the Square was staged.
The annual event featured 200 colourfully dressed dancers, with performances by the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.
It is a free family event organised by the mayor of London, with visitors able to try their hand at activities including dance workshops, meditation, and sari and turban tying.
The dance workshops were open to everyone – even local police officers providing security at the event.
