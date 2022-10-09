Search

09 Oct 2022

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.

John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.

He said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.

“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.

“If you didn’t know already, let me tell you this: the Tories really are a bunch of reckless hypocrites.”

He went on: “We should make no apology for believing in and delivering fiscal responsibility and we should take no lessons on the subject from the Conservatives.

“Because fiscal responsibility pays for our National Health Service. Fiscal responsibility pays for our children’s education.

“It pays for the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, lifting children out of poverty and available only here in Scotland.”

The Deputy First Minister told the conference that during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, he held conversations with people who reported feeling “they had financial security within the United Kingdom”.

“After the events of the last few weeks, how can that any longer be the case?” he asked.

“How can any politician look a pensioner, or a mortgage holder, or a person living in poverty, straight in the eye after the wreckage of the last few weeks and say there is financial security any longer in the United Kingdom?

“Our task is to engage with those people, with those who we could not win over in 2014 to explain our beliefs and our values, to share with their hopes for our country, and to help them believe that Scotland can join the nations of the world and play our rightful part in an atmosphere of mutual respect, of trust and financial security.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media