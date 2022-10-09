Search

09 Oct 2022

First Minister ‘hopeful and optimistic’ over Supreme Court referendum hearing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “very hopeful and optimistic” that the Supreme Court will allow the Scottish Government to legislate for a second independence referendum.

The court will hear arguments this week after a referral from the Lord Advocate on a prospective Bill legislating for a referendum.

Speaking to journalists at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the First Minister said there is “not a lot of point” in trying to speculate on an outcome, but she would “respect the process”.

Asked if she was confident the Supreme Court will grant Holyrood the ability to hold a second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am very hopeful and optimistic of that.

“But anybody who knows anything about court hearings would know that there’s not a lot of point trying to second guess a court or speculate about the court’s outcome.

“The arguments will be put and the court will decide, and I respect the rule of law and I respect the process, and we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Earlier in the day, SNP president Mike Russell said the Supreme Court will “fail the people of Scotland” if it does not allow Holyrood to hold the vote.

Mr Russell told conference delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.

“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to that challenge too, and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

“That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour governments exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”

