Search

09 Oct 2022

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.

However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who have called for the drug to be reclassified.

The commissioners are said to have made the case for re-evaluating penalties based on new health data at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

In remarks cited by The Times and the BBC, David Sidwick, the Dorset PCC, said: “We’re seeing it because it’s a gateway drug.

“If you look at the young people in treatment, the number one drug they are in treatment for is cannabis.”

A Home Office source told PA that while Ms Braverman is “receptive” to the PCCs’ position, “we need to really understand what will be most effective means to improving enforcement”.

Asked about the reports the Home Secretary wants to upgrade the drug to Class A, the source said: “That is a very big stretch of the imagination.

“Her position on this is that effectively cannabis has been legalised by not being policed properly. We need to focus attention on changing that.”

Reclassifying cannabis from Class B to Class A would boost the maximum penalty for possession from five to seven years in prison, and from 14 years to a life sentence for supply and production.

Earlier, Labour shadow minister Jonathan Ashworth said his “understanding” of the medical advice was that cannabis should remain a Class B substance.

He told Times Radio: “I’m not an expert, I’ve not kept up to date with what their latest research suggests, but that’s always been my understanding.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media