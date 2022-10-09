Man who died after being shot by armed officers at police station is named

A man who died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac.
Mr Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am on Friday.
Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am.
Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in hospital.
Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin has been informed.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting and confirmed that a knife had been recovered from the scene.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.