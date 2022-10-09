Search

10 Oct 2022

Independence will create partnership of equals in UK, Sturgeon to say

Independence will create partnership of equals in UK, Sturgeon to say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Scottish independence will create a partnership of equals in the UK, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to tell delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon will close the party’s conference by telling delegates that the nations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, will “always be the closest of friends, always be family”.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the First Minister was asked about any announcements she would make in her speech. She said she will have “more to say” on the cost-of-living crisis “and a host of other things as well”.

She also rejected claims there was a lack of policy commitments during the conference.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “Scottish independence can reset and renew the whole notion of nations working together for the common good.

“England, Scotland, Wales, the island of Ireland. We will always be the closest of friends. We will always be family. But we can achieve a better relationship, a true partnership of equals, when we win Scotland’s independence.”

She is also expected to accuse the UK Government of “Westminster’s denial of Scottish democracy. Full frontal attacks on devolution. A basic lack of respect. It is these which are causing tension and fraying the bonds between us”.

The First Minister was criticised on Sunday for saying to the BBC: “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for.”

Last week Ms Sturgeon announced plans for the publication in the days after the conference of the latest paper on independence, laying out the Government’s proposals for the economy and the arguments before the Supreme Court.

That paper, she will tell party members, will lay out how energy bills in an independent Scotland will be cheaper and more secure.

She will also outline plans to repeal “anti-trade union legislation”, end the age disparity in the minimum wage and show how businesses will benefit from leaving the UK.

“In short, with independence we will show how we can break with the low productivity, high inequality Brexit-based UK economy,” she will say.

“And use the full powers of independence to build an inclusive, fair, wellbeing economy that works for everyone – that is the prize of independence.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media