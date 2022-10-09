Search

10 Oct 2022

School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey

School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Children face a deterioration in school meals due to shortages and increasing prices, a survey suggests.

Ninety-one per cent of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages, with over 60% saying this has not improved since May.

Bread, fish, cheese, pasta and potatoes are the items most affected.

The survey also found that prices have risen by a further 30% since May.

This is in addition to the 20% price increases that Laca members reported in May, compared with April 2020.

According to the survey, some caterers have experienced 50% price increases since May.

The survey also found that 28% are now using more processed foods to cope with rising costs, while almost 35% are considering switching from British meat to meat from abroad.

The survey found that 52.2% expect the quality of school meals to continue getting worse over the coming weeks and months.

Laca is calling on the Government to increase funding per meal for both Universal Infant Free School Meals (UIFSM) – currently £2.41 – and Free School Meals (FSM) – currently £2.47 – to address the current cost-of-living crisis and for this to increase annually with inflation.

Chairman of Laca Brad Pearce said: “Despite the best efforts of our members and dedicated frontline staff, the school meals industry is on its knees.

“The challenges facing our industry are set to get worse over the coming weeks and months.

“Without an increase in school meal funding the most vulnerable children in our society will go without, possibly, their only hot, healthy and nutritious meal of the day.

“We are also urging the Government to raise the FSM entitlement threshold to all children whose parents are on Universal Credit, to ensure that no child misses out on a school lunch.

“A hungry child cannot learn, but for too many children this could soon become their reality.”

Laca has more than 900 members and 80% of the school catering service in the UK is provided by Laca members.

Dr Paul Gosling, president of school leaders’ union NAHT and head teacher of a primary school in Devon, said: “The funding that schools receive for providing meals needs to be increased to cover their cost of production.

“In the school I run we have our own kitchens and employ our own kitchen staff.

“We provide meals for our pupils and for another school a couple of miles away which has no kitchen facilities.

“We are finding that food costs and staff costs have risen to the point that the money that we get for infants and the 45% of children who have free school meals (£2.47) does not cover the cost of providing the meals.

“Add the cost of energy to this and the problem is worse.”

He said rising prices mean that schools and caterers have to choose between reducing costs, charging more, or losing money.

“The only thing that will solve this is more funding from the Government,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media