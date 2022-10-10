Search

10 Oct 2022

UK minister hits out at Russian ‘war crimes’ after attack on Kyiv

10 Oct 2022 9:59 AM

Vladimir Putin stands accused by a UK minister of the “vile” targeting of civilians in Ukraine after a series of apparent missile strikes on the country’s cities, seemingly in retaliation for the attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat branded the strikes on Ukrainian cities “war crimes”.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while there were also reports of explosions in Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

The timing of the attacks suggests they were a response to Ukraine’s strike against the Kerch Bridge, the crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea which has both strategic and symbolic importance.

Russian President Mr Putin called the attack “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

The attack on Kyiv resulted in explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a central area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

BBC journalist Hugo Bachega was broadcasting live when the attack happened, with the sound of a missile overhead and subsequent explosion captured on his microphone.

He could be seen ducking for cover as the blast rocked the capital during his piece on BBC World, and he escaped to safety with his crew.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

“What is Russia trying to hit?” she asked. “The national university? The park? Or the playground?”

A glass pedestrian bridge, which had been a popular attraction, was also struck.

“People would have been jogging this morning,” Ms Vasylenko said.

Mr Tugendhat said: “Targeting civilians is a vile act.

“Russian war crimes start as a record of failure and disgrace.”

The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said British staff in Kyiv were safe and added that her thoughts were with those injured in the city.

