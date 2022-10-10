SNP members back increasing the age children start school

SNP members have backed a motion that would see the age children go to school increased and create a kindergarten system in Scotland.

Proposed by the party’s policy development convener Toni Giugliano, the motion calls on the Scottish Government to introduce a “statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds” as well raising the formal school starting age to six.

The motion, which was passed overwhelmingly by members, will not necessarily become Scottish Government policy.

Speaking to the motion, Mr Giugliano said there was progress that the Scottish Government had made on education.

He added: “But let’s be clear – what we’re proposing here we’re not doing already.

“We’re clearly saying we want a kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds that is universal and funded, that’s not the same as what we’re doing now.”

Mr Giugliano went on the say that teachers were under pressure to teach “reading, writing and reckoning” due to assessments in the early stages of primary school, putting “pressure” on children.

“I’m really urging you to take the opportunity,” he said.

“To parents, the teachers and the children that are watching this debate unfold right now, what is the message from this conference hall we want to send them? That we’ve got their back or that we’re sticking to a system that is no longer fit for purpose? That’s our choice.”

Speaking at a fringe event during the conference, EIS union general secretary Andrea Bradley said care should be exercised if the motion is to be implemented by the Scottish Government.

She added: “EIS agrees with the thrust of the motion that was debated this morning, but we’re deeply wary that the proposition could be hijacked and ridden as a Trojan horse by those who don’t have the interest of our youngest learners at heart, but who do have their eyes on pounds and pence.”

Ms Bradley worried that the creation of a kindergarten system would mean fewer teachers dealing with the youngest pupils.