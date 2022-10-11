Search

11 Oct 2022

King to thank Aberdeenshire people who helped following death of his mother

King to thank Aberdeenshire people who helped following death of his mother

11 Oct 2022 3:45 AM

The King will pay special thanks to those who helped organise and support Queen Elizabeth’s final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire following her death.

About 25,000 people lined the streets across the county as the Queen’s cortege made its way to Edinburgh last month, where she laid in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral.

On Tuesday, King and the Queen Consort will be welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater, near the Scottish home of the royal family, where they will attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Elizabeth II.

When they arrive, Charles and Camilla are expected to view the tractors which formed a tribute to the late Queen at Banchory, and meet the horses and riders that lined the route of the cortege as it travelled from Balmoral.

In Aberdeenshire, as many as 550 people were involved in putting on events following the death of the Queen and, inside the hall, they will meet those who supported the operation.

Guests at the Victoria Hall reception are expected to include council workers, civic leaders, and pupils from Ballater’s Crathie School.

Officers from Police Scotland, as well as the fire and ambulance services, will also be in attendance at the reception.

The King and Queen Consort will also view a digitised display of media coverage and images from the period.

