Search

11 Oct 2022

Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off

Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 11:42 AM

The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest.

Some 287 deaths registered in the seven days to September 30 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 235 deaths the previous week, when figures were affected by the bank holiday on September 19 for the Queen’s funeral, which saw most council buildings closed.

This means slightly more deaths are likely to have been registered in the latest week than would normally be the case, due to register offices clearing any backlog from earlier in the month.

It is too soon to know if the recent downwards trend in death registrations has come to a definite halt.

It is also too early to see any clear impact in death registrations from the latest rise in Covid-19 infections.

This is because the trend in deaths lags behind the equivalent trend in infections due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

Registrations climbed during much of June and July following the wave of infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of Covid-19.

Deaths peaked at 810 in the week to July 29, then began to fall.

This peak was well below the level seen during the Alpha wave in January 2021, when weekly deaths reached nearly 8,500.

High levels of Covid antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus this year has stayed low.

Data in the next few weeks will confirm if the latest figures signal a turning point ahead of another possible increase.

Figures published last week by the ONS showed that Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in England, though the trend is uncertain in Wales.

In England, the number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 24 was 1.1 million, or around one in 50 – up from 857,400, or one in 65, in the previous week.

The latest estimate for infections in Wales is 63,400, or one in 50 people, compared with 62,900, which is also one in 50.

Infection levels are still well below those reached during the BA.4/BA.5 wave, however.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media