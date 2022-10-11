Search

11 Oct 2022

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.

Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233.

This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561 were recorded.

There have been 2,232 crossings recorded in October so far, PA news agency analysis of Government figures shows.

This includes 1,065 people making the journey on Sunday, marking the fourth time the daily total had topped 1,000 in seven weeks.

Crossings continued on Tuesday amid calm conditions at sea.

The latest milestone comes as the Government faces another legal challenge to its plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Charity Asylum Aid’s case is due to be heard by High Court judges later this week after similar challenges were made last month.

Deportation flights are on hold while the legal disputes continue. The court is expected to give its ruling on all of the cases at the same time, at a later date.

Since former home secretary Priti Patel announced the deal with the east African nation in April, 29,965 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey from France.

Despite this, the number of people arriving here in small boats is still a fraction of those going to mainland Europe.

Data from the UN’s refugee agency shows at least 120,441 people arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea last year.

The MoD said its data was taken from “live operational systems” and was subject to change, “including reduction”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media