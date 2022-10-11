Search

11 Oct 2022

Hillary Clinton giving girls Instagram access to ‘stand up for gender equality’

Hillary Clinton giving girls Instagram access to ‘stand up for gender equality’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 1:47 PM

Former US first lady Hillary Clinton was giving young women in the UK and America access to her Instagram account to “stand up for gender equality” as part of the 10th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Day Of The Girl.

Among events organised for Tuesday, Plan International was teaming up with people who have played pivotal roles in their respective fields, including astronaut Tim Peake, Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman and former US presidential hopeful Mrs Clinton, as well as organisations, including AstraZeneca.

One of the activities planned would see girls in the UK and US take over Mrs Clinton’s Instagram account, which has a following of 5.7 million.

“Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how girls are discriminated against for being girls – they are told who they should be, what they should look like and how they should act”, she said.

“Despite constant barriers to the corridors of power, girls are taking action.

“That’s why I’m joining Plan International UK and thousands of girls around the world on International Day Of The Girl to stand up for gender equality.”

One of the girls involved in the takeover was Rachel, 19, from Northern Ireland, who said that “girls deserve to have our voices heard on issues we care about and that impact our lives”.

She added: “So many girls are discouraged from getting into politics because we see how female politicians are treated every day.

“But we need to aim high, and we need to speak out. Not only for ourselves but for future generations of girls.”

Tim Peake said he was “delighted” to be playing a part in the day’s events because he had been “lucky enough to achieve many of my dreams throughout my career, and I believe that all girls should be able to do the same – whether that’s here on Earth or up in space”.

He spoke to 14-year-old Orlaith about his experiences in space, in a bid to encourage women to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers.

Other planned activities were an Instagram Live at 3pm, led by 17-year-old Dinah and Clara Amfo, and five young women taking over the roles of five senior leaders at AstraZeneca.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media