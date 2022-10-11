Search

11 Oct 2022

Stalin had ‘quality of greatness’ and personal charm, said British diplomat

Stalin had ‘quality of greatness’ and personal charm, said British diplomat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 2:14 PM

Former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was described by a British diplomat after his death as someone who had “the quality of greatness”.

Sir Alvary Gascoigne hailed the notorious ruler as having had “salty realism, shrewdness and common sense”, in a note to the Foreign Office in March 1953.

The memo, entitled “some of the main facts in Stalin’s life” and released this week among a batch of MI5 files, also highlighted the leader’s sense of humour and charm.

Sir Alvary, who was British ambassador to the USSR in that period, stated that Stalin had made more enemies than friends in the post-war years due to his “aggressive anti-Western cold war diplomacy”.

But he added that the dictator had “played an outstanding part in the world scene for almost thirty years of this century”.

He went on: “His position was due to his extraordinary tenacity and strength of character, his salty realism, shrewdness and common sense.

“In company he knew how to relieve his normal dourness of manner, with striking flashes of humour and undoubted reserves of personal charm.

“His personality had the quality of greatness, the proof of which is the way in which he transformed Russia from a backward semi-agrarian country into a military-industrial State of first importance.”

MI5 had a file on Stalin, dated from 1920, in which he was described as a “revolutionary propagandist”.

The documents, released by the National Archives, are available to view in digitised form at https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media