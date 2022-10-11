Search

11 Oct 2022

Alex Salmond: Scottish Government wrong to ask Supreme Court to rule on Indyref2

Alex Salmond: Scottish Government wrong to ask Supreme Court to rule on Indyref2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has said the Scottish Government was wrong to go to the Supreme Court to establish whether Holyrood can legislate for a second independence referendum.

The Alba Party leader also said that all independence-supporting parties should run on a united ticket if the Scottish Government uses a general election as a de facto independence referendum.

Speaking outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Salmond told the PA news agency: “The Scottish Government is asking the wrong question to the wrong court.

“They seem to be risking a great deal to gain comparatively little.

“Let’s say that they win this case. They’re going to win it on a very narrow argument, that it’s within the competence of the Scottish Parliament to have a referendum because it doesn’t matter, it’s not going to have any legal effect.

“That would be the argument it was won on, in which case the opponent of independents would say, ‘it doesn’t matter, that’s what you said in court’.”

“Whereas if they lose it, in the words of the Lord Advocate, the matter is finally resolved. If we’re going to resolve the issue of Scottish independence, then the people who resolve it are the Scottish people, not the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.”

He added that this was different to the first independence referendum because of the Edinburgh Agreement, “where both sides said they’d respect the outcome”.

Mr Salmond also said that if the Scottish Government fails in its Supreme Court bid and uses the next general election as a de facto referendum, then the independence supporting parties should join forces under a “Scotland United” ticket, like happened in the 1918 General Election.

He said: “If you’re going for the general election de facto referendum strategy then you have to make it special.

“You can’t just roll up and fight as political parties because people will say it’s a normal election. You’d have to fight it on (a) Scotland United (ticket) or something like that.

“You could fight an election with Scotland United SNP, Scotland United Greens and Scotland United Alba and then say, ‘This is clearly above political parties. This is just about the cause and case of Scottish independence’.

“That might work. It would be difficult, but it might work.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media