Search

12 Oct 2022

Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’

Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:03 AM

Dame Angela Lansbury has been hailed as “one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars” and a “Broadway and West End icon” following her death.

Heavyweights across the film, television and live theatre industries paid tribute online to the Murder, She Wrote star, after news of her death was announced on Tuesday.

Elaine Paige, Josh Gad and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among those sharing memories of encounters with the renowned actress.

West End star Paige said Dame Angela was “always so kind and generous” when they had met.

“So upset to hear the news that the legendary Dame Angela Lansbury has died,” Paige tweeted, sharing a picture of them together.

“One of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars & a Broadway & West End icon.

“Always so kind & generous when I met her. She will be sadly missed. RIP dearest Angela.”

Gad also shared a photo of himself with Dame Angela, saying that she had “touched four generations” with her work.

He said on Twitter: “It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. Angela Lansbury was that artist.

“From ‘Mame’ to ‘Bedknobs’ to ‘Murder She Wrote’ to ‘B&TB’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend.”

Ferguson recalled sitting next to her at the theatre and how they had struck up a lengthy conversation.

“I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night,” he tweeted.

“Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead.

“She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela.”

US actress Mia Farrow said it had been an “honour” to work with Dame Angela.

“Gratitude for the magnificent Angela Lansbury who gave us so many great performances,” she wrote.

“It was an honor to have worked with her and to know her as a friend. Thank you dearest Angie. Love forever.”

Other famous names paying tribute included Canadian author Margaret Attwood, Star Trek star George Takei and actor Jason Watkins.

Watkins, who has starred in The Crown and Des, shared a photo of Dame Angela Lansbury as a young woman, wearing a purple dress with her hair clipped up.

He said: “8 decades as an actor. One of the very greats. An extraordinary presence. Rest in Peace.”

Takei said: “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed.

“A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media