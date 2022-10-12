First-ever amber alert issued as blood stocks fall critically low

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has declared its first-ever amber alert status as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.
A spokeswoman for the service said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days but levels of O type blood have fallen to below two days.
O negative blood is the universal blood type which can be given to everyone. It is vitally important during emergencies and when the blood type of the recipient is unknown.
The current amber alert is also thought to be due to ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work at donor sessions.
