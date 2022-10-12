Search

12 Oct 2022

Haul of 3D-printed gun parts and bullets one of largest in UK

12 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

One of the UK’s largest hauls of guns and ammunition made using a 3D printer has been seized by police.

Metropolitan Police officers raided a suspected gun factory in north-west London on Friday and made two arrests.

They found boxes of components that investigators believe were parts of firearms that were being made to sell.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “This operation demonstrates how we continue to relentlessly target those who attempt to put lethal firearms on the streets of London.

“We found a large number of components that could be used to create weapons and believe 3D-printed firearms were being manufactured to sell.

“This highlights how the emerging threat of 3D firearms continues to evolve.”

The raid was carried out by officers from the Met’s anti-gun crime initiative Operation Viper.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and have been bailed until November.

