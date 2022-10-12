Search

12 Oct 2022

Police booked 45,000 nights in hotel rooms in 10 days after Queen’s death

Police booked 45,000 nights in hotel rooms in 10 days after Queen’s death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Police booked 45,000 nights in hotel rooms in 10 days during the massive security operation following the death of the Queen, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.

The policing plan, the biggest the UK has seen, saw 10,000 officers and staff on duty on the day of the Queen’s funeral alone, with 3,000 officers drafted in to help from outside forces.

Sir Mark Rowley gave the figure during his first evidence session as Commissioner with the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday.

He said: “I think we booked about 45,000 hotel room nights in over 10 days. Just because you’ve got so many people moving around the country on mutual aid.”

During a UK visit by then US president Donald Trump in 2018, there were complaints as officers brought in to help in the capital were left to sleep on camp beds crammed into sports halls.

A visit by the US president the following year saw officers given a £50 allowance and hotel accommodation, after the Police Federation described the conditions the previous year as “unacceptable”.

Members of the public saw hotel room prices surge amid massive demand for accommodation in London at the time of the Queen’s funeral.

Mourners booking a room in the centre of London for the night before the service were charged hundreds of pounds more than people staying a week later, analysis by the PA news agency found.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media