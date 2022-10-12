Search

12 Oct 2022

Shelbrooke defends Trident in Scotland amid Sturgeon’s disarmament calls

Shelbrooke defends Trident in Scotland amid Sturgeon’s disarmament calls

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 6:45 PM

Trident in Scotland provides a “constant counterbalance” against nuclear threat, the UK defence procurement minister has said in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for disarmament.

Alec Shelbrooke, who visited Navy personnel at His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde – commonly known as Faslane – on Wednesday, said the UK’s nuclear deterrence stance protects European security.

His comments are in contrast to Scotland’s First Minister who said the “whole world should move away from nuclear weapons” during a Channel 4 interview on Friday.

A nuclear threat has increased in recent months amid claims Russian president Vladimir Putin could use the weaponry to escalate the attack on Ukraine.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Shelbrooke said he did not want to get “drawn in” to Ms Sturgeon’s comments, but he said: “We have seen, in the last week, nuclear rhetoric from Moscow grow.

“I think it’s important that we take the air out of that rhetoric and try calm everything down. But as we have seen over decades now, getting on our 54th year, a constant nuclear deterrent is a counterbalance.

“And when we are dealing with international affairs, when we are trying to calm active military campaigns, to have that ability for our opponents, to not know what our tactics would be, but know that we have the ability to strike back equally makes a much safer world than if we were to just unilaterally disarm and leave our opponents with that capability.”

He added: “My approach is that I believe in the Union and the United Kingdom. What we have in Scotland is a strong nuclear deterrent that is taking part for our allies.

“Nato is a nuclear defensive force, and the word is defensive. We are not an aggressive force, we are a deterrent.

“The UK plays a significant part in European security for all of our Nato allies, and therefore the UK will always stand steadfast in doing everything I can to protect us all.”

Ms Sturgeon discussed her position on nuclear weapons in an independent Scotland. She told Channel 4: “It’s not up to me… to decide whether Trident was scrapped or not, that would be a UK Government decision.

“It would be for the Scottish governments to decide whether Trident was based in Scotland, and the position of my party, the strong position, is that it shouldn’t be.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media