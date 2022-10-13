Search

13 Oct 2022

To fill vacancies, businesses must be more ‘accessible and inclusive’ for staff

To fill vacancies, businesses must be more ‘accessible and inclusive’ for staff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 3:25 AM

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions is expected to implore businesses to make the labour market more accessible and inclusive in exchange for the Government assisting companies in filling vacancies.

Speaking with business leaders and campaigners at Policy Exchange in her first keynote speech on Thursday, Chloe Smith is expected to say: “Businesses need to show how they are playing their part in reducing inactivity and growing the economy by making the labour market more accessible and inclusive.

“In return for the Government helping businesses fill their vacancies, we are expecting employers to invest in their workforce’s progression and health.”

The Work and Pensions Secretary’s plan for tackling vacancies will consist of the department “reforming work incentives and support within the welfare system” and “preventing the flow of people moving into economic activity” with the support of “dedicated Work Coaches”.

It comes after the UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely due to illness, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Over the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% – the lowest since February 1974.

It came after a joint-record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” – not in work or searching for work – due to long-term sickness.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media