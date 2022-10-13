Search

13 Oct 2022

William and Kate to celebrate 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit a former London 2012 venue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a sports charity.

William and Kate will travel to the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London to take part in an event with Coach Core.

The charity aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities.

The couple will have the chance to meet some of the young people with whom the charity works and get a taster of the sports sessions on offer and how these can change young people’s lives.William and Kate’s Royal Foundation launched the Coach Core programme the same year that the Olympic and Paralympic Games were staged in the capital to contribute to the legacy ideals of the events, and in response to the London riots.

Coach Core is now an independent charity which has supported more than 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships.

Among the organisation’s ambassadors are England and Manchester City Women’s captain Steph Houghton, gymnast Max Whitlock – a six-time Olympic medallist, and tennis coach Judy Murray.

