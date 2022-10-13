Search

13 Oct 2022

Train operator urges leisure travellers to ‘do their bit to cut emissions’

Train operator urges leisure travellers to ‘do their bit to cut emissions’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:55 AM

Carbon emissions would be cut by a “huge amount” if everyone in Britain switched one leisure trip from car to train, according to new analysis.

Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said carbon emissions from leisure travel would be reduced by 17% if everyone ditched their car for a train once a year.

LNER worked with researchers at University College London’s (UCL) Energy Institute to calculate the figure.

It also commissioned a survey of 2,211 adults in Britain which indicated that 6.1 million people intend to use the car for a day trip or holiday this autumn.

Some 36% of people are not aware of the impact small changes can have on the environment, the poll suggested.

LNER has produced a carbon calculator, which shows journeys by train produce less than a third of the carbon compared to those by cars.

The operator’s managing director, David Horne, said: “We know that being greener is hugely important but many of us aren’t sure on our role and how our individual actions can make a difference.

“As cars emit three times more carbon emissions than rail and with so many people planning on using the car for a leisure trip this autumn, we’re asking people to consider travelling by train just once to do their bit to cut emissions.

“Collectively we could save enough carbon to fill Wembley Stadium 25 times, which is a huge amount of carbon we could prevent from being emitted into the atmosphere.”

Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

Professor Paul Ekins of UCL added: “Often we talk about climate change in large scales such as icebergs melting and sea level rise, and this can make the issue feel overwhelming and unmanageable and discourage people from making changes in their lives that can help.

“What our research has concluded is that small changes made by enough people really do make a difference.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media