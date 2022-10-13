Search

13 Oct 2022

Train smashed into trolley at 123mph

Train smashed into trolley at 123mph

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

A passenger train travelling at 123mph smashed into an industrial trolley left on the tracks during maintenance work.

The incident involved a Great Western Railway service as it sped through Challow, Oxfordshire, on its journey from London Paddington to Swansea, South Wales, a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) stated.

No-one was injured in the collision, which happened shortly after 6am on October 21 last year, but the train was damaged and the trolley was destroyed.

The train was the first to pass through the area following overnight maintenance work.

The trolley – which weighed around 106lb (48kg) – was left on the tracks possibly because Network Rail workers failed to correctly follow processes for permitting the resumption of trains, and there were also “weaknesses” within the system, the RAIB said.

Investigators also found that the train was allowed to travel too fast after the accident, given the damage to equipment underneath it.

After being inspected, the train reached up to 85mph as it was driven to Swindon, where the service was terminated.

Damage to brackets protecting the train’s wheels meant it should not have been driven faster than 40mph under regulations, the report stated.

The RAIB made five safety recommendations to Network Rail.

Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents Andrew Hall said: “Systems and processes designed to detect any equipment left on the track before lines reopen after maintenance work should not be reliant solely on human performance in the middle of a dark night.

“There are technological solutions which can assist with addressing this issue, and this accident is an example of an opportunity missed.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media