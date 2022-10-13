Search

13 Oct 2022

Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:02 PM

Fresh strikes have been announced in the rail industry as industrial unrest continues to spread in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 in a row over rosters.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti are one of the worst operators we have ever tried to negotiate with.

“They have treated our members appallingly and this strike action is the culmination of months of neglect and a strong response to the arrogance bosses have shown.

“Avanti should never have been given any extension to their franchise contract for all the chaos they have caused passengers, and their contempt of their staff is part and parcel of their disastrous approach.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT’s decision to go on strike in the coming weeks which we think is premature.

“This is completely unfair on our customers who will again bear the brunt of more unnecessary disruption to their plans.

“We would urge the RMT to reconsider this course of action and work with us to resolve this dispute.”

It is understood that rosters were introduced earlier this year to help improve the resilience of Avanti’s services and further consultation is taking place about December’s rosters.

The row is separate from disputes over pay, jobs and conditions across the railway industry which has led to a series of strikes this year.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media