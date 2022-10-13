Search

13 Oct 2022

Truss needs chance to settle in, says Leadsom

Truss needs chance to settle in, says Leadsom

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said Liz Truss “needs a chance to settle in” amid criticism of her leadership.

The Prime Minister has come under intense pressure from Tory MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures.

However, former energy secretary Dame Andrea said Ms Truss must be given a chance to “get things under control”.

Picking up her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, she told the PA news agency: “I think we all have to give the Prime Minister a chance to settle in.

“There’s been a huge amount of turmoil over the last few weeks within the nation, and the Prime Minister must be given a chance to get things under control and start to make progress on what is a very important agenda of growing the economy.”

Dame Andrea, who initially backed Penny Mordaunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest in the summer, said the investiture was a refreshing break from the busy morning in Westminster.

It came amid questions about Ms Truss’s leadership after little more than a month in the job.

Pressure has been ramped up on the Government since its mini-budget, due to days of turmoil on the financial markets, a fall in the value of the pound and rises in the cost of borrowing and mortgage rates.

At a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in Westminster on Wednesday, Commons Education Committee chairman Robert Halfon told Ms Truss she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”.

However, supporters have insisted her tax-cutting, pro-growth agenda must be allowed to progress.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media