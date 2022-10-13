Search

13 Oct 2022

Alleged US fugitive denied bail as extradition battle continues

Alleged US fugitive denied bail as extradition battle continues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:34 PM

A man who insists he is not the alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States has been denied bail.

The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.

The man, who says his name is Arthur Knight, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court by video link on Thursday.

The court was told bids by the man to be released on bail until the full hearing on November 7 were denied.

Advocate depute Paul Harvey told the court the 35-year-old’s bail request had been refused before Thursday’s hearing.

Sheriff Kenneth Maciver said: “Bail has been refused in the Sheriff Appeal Court and he will be in custody for these proceedings.”

The man has insisted he is a victim of mistaken identity, and that he has never been to America.

For much of the 11-minute hearing, the alleged fugitive tried to get the attention of the court by holding his hand in the air.

In an attempt to speak to Sheriff Maciver at the end, he said “my lord I have”, but court staff cut off the live feed from HMP Edinburgh before he could complete his sentence.

At a previous hearing, the court was told the man has had pictures taken of his tattoos in a bid to prove his real identity.

David Kinloch, the 35-year-old’s lawyer, told Sheriff Maciver on Thursday that while his client underwent examination the defence team is still awaiting results and has not yet seen the report.

He also said progress has been made in getting access to his client’s medical records.

The court was told a full hearing will take place on November 7.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media