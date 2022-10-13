Search

13 Oct 2022

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.

Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.

The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.

Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.

“It was very special so soon after the very sad death of the Queen, so, yeah, it’s quite sort of poignant, I think, being here today, but it’s wonderful.

“My husband and three grown-up children are here with me, and we’ve all just loved it.

“We’re all completely buoyed up by it.

“It’s the most amazing experience to go through and we’ve been able to chat to other people receiving awards, and that is also fantastic – you meet some incredible people who’ve done amazing things for their country.”

She entered Parliament in 2010 after a 25-year career in banking and finance.

A prominent Brexiteer, the former business secretary resigned as leader of the House of Commons in 2019 amid a backlash against former prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

She added: “It feels such an honour to receive recognition for work but, at the same time, it just makes me realise what a fantastic institution our monarchy is, and I’m incredibly grateful to the royal family for all that they do to keep everything going and to provide the sort of support and encouragement to people to achieve and to serve their country.”

