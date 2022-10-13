Senior police officer suspended after misconduct allegation

A senior police officer has been suspended after an allegation of misconduct, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said it has referred the unnamed high ranking officer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.
Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “Following an allegation of misconduct, a senior officer has been suspended from duty and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation into their standards of professional behaviour.”
An IOPC spokesman told the PA news agency: “We are waiting for a referral from GMP and will assess the available information to determine if any further action is required from us.”
