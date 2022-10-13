Search

13 Oct 2022

King reopens Burrell Collection after £68m refurbishment

King reopens Burrell Collection after £68m refurbishment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:15 PM

The King was greeted by cheers from children as he arrived to open a newly refurbished museum which was originally opened by his mother 39 years ago.

Dressed in Royal Stewart Hunting Tartan on his first official engagement in Glasgow as monarch, Charles looked delighted as he was presented with an autumnal wreath by local nursery children when he arrived at the Burrell Collection.

He was taken on a guided tour by Jane Rowlands, senior museums manager at Glasgow Life, and spoke to curators as he toured the exhibits.

The museum, situated in Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.25 million project that increased its gallery space by 35%.

The King was shown a statue of The Luohan which portrays a Buddhist monk.

The moment was particularly poignant as both his late mother and grandmother have previously been photographed beside it.

Following a viewing of the museum’s collection of stained-glass windows and elaborate tapestries, the King was escorted into a bright open foyer where he met with volunteers and those involved with the museum’s refurbishment.

The King was then invited to unveil a plaque by the chair of Glasgow Life, Annette Christie, who called it a “momentous occasion” for Glasgow.

She added: “Thirty-nine years ago, her late majesty Queen Elizabeth opened the original building.

“Today it is my great honour to invite His Majesty King Charles to unveil the plaque of our official reopening and refurbishment of the Burrell Collection.”

Charles unveiled the plaque which read: “The Burrell Collection opened 13 October 2022 by His Majesty the King.”

He met with local dignitaries during his visit, including faith leaders.

He left the museum to music from Notre Dame Academy pupils, and was sent on his way by local school children who waved flags and chanted “Charles”.

He greeted members of the public before leaving.

The Burrell Collection, which was opened by the Queen in 1983, was gifted to the city of Glasgow by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance in 1944.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media