Search

13 Oct 2022

British Vogue marks death of Queen with purple cover ‘without adornment’

British Vogue marks death of Queen with purple cover ‘without adornment’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 6:55 PM

British Vogue has marked the death of the Queen by releasing a special cover in royal purple.

The November issue of the fashion magazine will be blank apart from the words Her Majesty The Queen and the dates 1926-2022.

British Vogue has registered the passing of three monarchs in its 106-year history – commemorating the loss of George V, George VI and now the Queen with a cover “without any adornment”.

The magazine said the cover marked “not only the continuity of her line, but also the much-mourned absence of Britain’s longest reigning sovereign”.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: “A constant thread through our collective lives, throughout her 70-year reign she served not only her mission but as an almost touchable link to the fabric of history itself.

“Now she has gone and with her so many of our own memories – of our childhoods, of our parents and their childhoods – seem to have drifted a little further into the mist.

“As has been noted, with the Queen’s passing it is as though the long tail of the 20th century has finally wagged its last.”

In March the Queen appeared on the cover of British Vogue for the first time in a special issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The chosen image showed the monarch in the early years of her reign wearing a crown and necklace.

This year British Vogue also featured the Queen on its annual list of influential women.

The Vogue 25 list celebrates women “shaping 2022 and beyond” through work, culture and society.

The Queen featured alongside women such as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Dame Emma Thompson, Sue Gray and Victoria Beckham.

The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday October 18.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media