Man in court charged with murdering woman, 22, hit by car outside takeaway

A 27-year-old man has appeared at crown court charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car.

Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being hurt when a car mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Stephen McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court for a brief seven-minute hearing on Friday.

McHugh, who appeared via video link from HMP Hewell near Redditch, Worcestershire, faces charges of murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a male victim, failing to stop after an accident and driving without third party insurance.

Speaking only to confirm his name and ask when he will next appear, he sat for most of the proceedings – with his chin on his hands – taking in what was being said.

The alleged driving offences are linked to the same incident, said to have happened between 2.50-3am.

McHugh was told by a judge his provisional trial date of next April 11 has been fixed.

He will appear at Stafford Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on November 11.

The Recorder of Birmingham, Judge Melbourne Inman KC, told McHugh: “For those touched and concerned by the case, including, of course, Mr McHugh, it’s important that I explain that the purpose of today’s hearing is a preliminary hearing.

“The law requires, given the gravity of the charge, the case comes before me within 48 hours of him having appeared before justices so that I can consider the appropriate remand.

“It is sensible – although it is a very early stage – to make as many directions as possible to make sure the case is listed and heard for trial at the earliest possible date.

“The case is to be tried at Stafford Crown Court and will be tried on April 11, of next year, which is the earliest date it can be heard there and still gives parties ample time to make sure everybody is ready for trial.

“The next public hearing of the case will be on November 11 for a case management hearing.”

The judge remanded McHugh back into custody.

A statement issued by Ms Steer’s family at the weekend said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.”