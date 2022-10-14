Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he was reportedly sacked by Liz Truss.
The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.
Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.
