Search

14 Oct 2022

Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn

Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Government will hike corporation tax by more than £19 billion for big companies across the UK after U-turning on a pledge made in the mini-budget.

After three weeks of pressure following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement, he was shown the door on Friday alongside one of the biggest tax cuts he announced.

It would have cancelled the plan introduced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak to bring the corporation tax rate to 25% in April next year, from 19% currently.

The rate is levied on businesses with more than £250,000 in profits every year.

Ms Truss said: “I have… decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.”

Mr Sunak said at the time that the government needed the money to help balance the books after massive spending during the pandemic to prop up jobs and keep businesses going.

But on the Tory leadership campaign trail in July, Ms Truss promised she would cancel the planned hike.

In the mini-budget three weeks ago, it was one of a raft of tax cuts – or scrapped tax rises – that Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng promised.

They also vowed to scrap the additional rate of income tax, something that will cost around £2 billion a year.

The Government has now U-turned on both of these policies after their unfunded tax cuts sparked market turmoil.

It means ministers have rowed back on a little under half of the changes announced in the mini-budget.

By the financial year ending in 2027, the cuts were estimated to cost around £45 billion. The U-turns have reversed nearly £21 billion of this.

Earlier this week, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank warned the Chancellor would need to find extra annual savings of around £60 billion by 2026 just to stabilise debt levels.

This could mean cutting around 14% of day-to-day spending on public services, and the IFS warned: “Cuts on that scale would pose severe challenges, to put it mildly.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media