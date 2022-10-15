Search

15 Oct 2022

Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting

Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 2:17 PM

Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests – which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.

Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign – both during protests in London on Friday.

It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government’s approach to the environment.

Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Lambeth, south-west London, both pleaded not guilty to criminal damage to the frame of Van Gogh’s painting in a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Lora Johnson, 38, from Southwold, Suffolk, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage at the same court after paint was sprayed on to the New Scotland Yard sign.

Appearing in the dock together, Holland and Plummer spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth, addresses and to enter pleas of not guilty to criminal damage to the value of less than £5,000.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the pair threw the “orange substance” knowing there was a “protective case” over the actual painting, though damage was caused to the frame.

Ms Oyedepo said it is unclear at this stage what the value of the damage is but said it is “significantly below the £5,000 cost threshold”.

She said the pair “did not damage the picture because the picture is worth millions”.

Katie McFadden, defending, said: “The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been caused.”

She said the “extent of the damage would be relevant to the proportionality assessment” in weighing up their right to expression.

District judge Tan Irkam released the pair on bail on the condition they do not enter galleries or museums and do not have paint or adhesive substances in a public place.

He set their trial for December 13 at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who appeared in the dock for a separate hearing, also spoke to confirm her name, address and enter a not guilty plea.

Ms Oyepedo said Johnson was part of a protest group which gathered at the New Scotland Yard building on Friday afternoon.

“They glued themselves to the floor while she went up to spray the sign,” she said.

The prosecutor said £4,750 has been spent trying to remove the paint from the sign and the ground under it.

Mr Irkam released Johnson on bail on the condition she does not have paint or adhesive materials in a public place and set her trial for November 23 at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

“The court will not prevent you from lawfully protesting,” Mr Irkam said.

Some 28 arrests were made in relation to Friday’s protests, the Metropolitan Police said, while 25 others have been bailed pending further enquiries.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media