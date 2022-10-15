Search

15 Oct 2022

Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk in shops across UK – including Harrods

15 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

Animal Rebellion protesters have poured milk onto shop floors, displays and products across the country, including Harrods.

The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday.

Footage shows several protesters pouring milk, taken from the shelves, onto display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge.

Another group was filmed emptying milk bottles onto the floor and across a table laden with cheeses in Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly.

Animal Rebellion said it is calling for a plant-based future and highlighting the need to support farmers in transitioning to a sustainable plant-based food system.

Lou Hadden, a charity worker from Herefordshire who joined the action at Fortnum and Mason, said: “This is not how I imagined spending my weekend.

“Unfortunately, this disruption is necessary to get those in power to listen to the academics at Oxford, Harvard and the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

“The world’s best climate and land scientists are calling for the transition to a plant-based food system.

“We need bold and decisive politics at this time, not the horror show we currently see.”

Meanwhile, Skylar Sharples, an international development graduate from Bristol and one of the protesters at Harrods, said: “Supporters of Animal Rebellion are back acting because (Prime Minister) Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena (Environment Secretary) are again deciding to ignore calls to start building a better future.

“A plant-based future would see a beautiful world for us all, thriving with nature and life.

“The steps to properly support farmers in this transition need to begin now.”

