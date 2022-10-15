Search

15 Oct 2022

Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut

Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 9:43 PM

Speculation is growing about the direction that new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will take the nation’s finances, amid reports that he could seek to delay plans for a 1p cut in income tax.

The new Chancellor, who spoke to broadcasters on Saturday in his first full day in office, declined to be drawn into specifics of what may or may not be announced in the fiscal plan on October 31.

Warning of “difficult decisions” to come, Mr Hunt signalled that the country could be facing some tax rises and spending cuts across government departments.

One plan, according to a report in the Sunday Times, would be to delay Kwasi Kwarteng’s promise to reduce the basic rate of income tax by a year as part of a wider package designed to calm the financial markets.

The move would be the latest Government U-turn if carried out, amid speculation that much of Ms Truss’s own economic vision could be junked as Mr Hunt tries to restore order.

A Treasury spokesperson said that it could not comment on tax changes outside of a fiscal event.

But amid the speculation were questions about a return to an era of austerity, with some observers wondering if a package of tax rises and public spending cuts could even get the backing of Tory MPs.

Crossbench peer Lord O’Neill earlier told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that Mr Hunt’s “dilemma is the backbenches of this peculiar era of the Conservative Party is just full of so many different factions and many of them will be put out by Jeremy’s own history as evidenced by the fact he failed to become leader twice but also by what he implied now has to happen”.

Elsewhere, there was speculation that including the Ministry of Defence in any round of spending cuts could spark a clash with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

A defence source said Mr Wallace will hold Ms Truss to the pledges made.

Ms Truss promised to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said he spoke to Mr Hunt on Friday after his appointment.

Speaking in Washington, he said the pair had a “meeting of minds” on the issue of “fiscal sustainability” as he noted the fact the Office of Budget Responsibility is now “very much back in the picture”.

But his comments came with a warning that “inflationary pressures” could lead to another hike in interest rates by bank officials in the near future.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media