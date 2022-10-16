Search

16 Oct 2022

Gabby Logan ‘trying to see positives’ in Newcastle United takeover

Gabby Logan ‘trying to see positives’ in Newcastle United takeover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 9:55 AM

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan is “trying to see the positives” in the takeover of Newcastle United but admits she is uneasy at the club she supports having Saudi-backed owners.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, which comprises the financier’s PCP Capital Partners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Reuben Brothers, has just celebrated the first anniversary of the £305 million takeover.

The sale of the Tyneside club by sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley to the consortium drew criticism because PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, holds an 80% stake.

Campaign group Amnesty International has highlighted its ongoing concerns over human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and repeatedly accused the Gulf state of “sportswashing”.

Logan, who is a long-time Newcastle United fan and began her broadcasting career in the city, said she wants to see the team do well but questions about the source of the club’s finance “doesn’t always sit very well with people”.

She added: “I was having this conversation with somebody earlier on because of Jurgen Klopp’s comments singling out Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as they are the clubs that are owned by the UAE states.

“It is really difficult to not say that the sport is at the moment going through a period where you’ve got what looks like sportswashing going on with certain kind of entities and countries that are trying to project itself on the world stage through sport.

“It’s very hard because politically it’s a very difficult time.”

Over the past 12 months under new manager Eddie Howe, the team is being rebuilt and the Magpies find themselves in the top half of the table competing against the established top six.

Logan was speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to promote her new book The First Half, in which she writes about the death of her brother, her early years in broadcasting and facing sexism at work.

She added of the situation at Newcastle: “As a fan I want the team to do well, I want the manager to be a nice person, who he seems to be, and the players to play well.

“Obviously where the money comes from is something that doesn’t always sit very well with people, and quite rightly.

“But then I think you have to kind of say if I am going to judge that then I wouldn’t go to Sainsbury’s either because that is apparently owned, almost a quarter I think, by the Qatari state.

“There are so many things in life that don’t sit well with lots of us.

“I’m trying to as a fan just enjoy the fact that at the moment the club and the fans are very happy, because they’ve been very unhappy for a long time with the previous ownership.

“What they’re doing which is very clever and it’s putting a lot into the community and the foundation, and I am patron of the foundation.

“So, I’m trying to see the positives.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media