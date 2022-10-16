Search

16 Oct 2022

Darling: Capability to manage economic turmoil completely absent from Government

Darling: Capability to manage economic turmoil completely absent from Government

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 3:03 PM

Governments must “do more than people expect” during times of economic crisis, former chancellor Alistair Darling has said.

Mr Darling, who oversaw the Labour government’s response to the 2008 financial crash while chancellor between 2007 and 2010, said capability to manage the current economic turmoil is “completely absent”.

He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show that what happened in 2008 “was not self-inflicted”.

He added: “It was in continental Europe and the European Union, it was in America, it was right across the world.

“We were ready. We were prepared. We had a plan. We didn’t have to consult anybody else because we had our own currency, our own central bank, we could do this.”

He accused the UK Government today of “trashing” the Bank of England and failing to engage with the international community.

He added: “If you’re the chancellor or holding any senior position in government, people need to have confidence that they know you know what you’re doing, and that you’re capable of seeing this through.

“If people doubt that, you’re in trouble.”

Mr Darling’s comments come after Jeremy Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday amid economic turmoil following the mini-budget last month.

Many of the plans outlined in the mini-budget have been reversed, and Mr Hunt has warned spending cuts are likely.

Meanwhile, Mr Darling joined calls for a general election, saying he believes Labour can win back seats in Scotland with a “clear prospectus” on what the party offers.

“I think there’s a lot there that Labour and others can get stuck into, which is why I’m confident that we will increase our representation,” he said.

“We need to do a lot better.

“I think under (Scottish Labour leader) Anas Sarwar and his colleagues, you know, we are on the road to doing that.

“All we need is a period of stability.

“We don’t want any more uncertainty and with all the problems that’s causing – people worried stiff about whether or not they can make ends meet – we need stability.

“And for that, frankly, we need a new government in the UK, not years of more uncertainty, which we’ve had for far too long now.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media