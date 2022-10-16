Search

17 Oct 2022

Service launched for deaf cancer patients as survey finds care difficulties

Service launched for deaf cancer patients as survey finds care difficulties

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

A new support service for deaf people living with cancer has been launched after research showed the barriers to care faced by people in that community.

Macmillan Cancer Support said almost a third (32%) of people with cancer in the UK who were also living with hearing loss or deafness said the pandemic had made it harder for them to access healthcare or treatment in general.

The charity, which said it surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults with cancer – including 309 people also living with hearing loss or deafness, said the figure was higher than the 22% of people with cancer who do not have any hearing loss.

A separate survey by the charity at the end of last year of more than 2,000 UK cancer patients found that those with hearing loss or deafness were less likely to have turned to their family or friends, a cancer charity or an online support group, compared with those who have no hearing difficulties.

Following the research and together with Self Help UK, the charity has launched the Macmillan Deaf Cancer Support Project to offer one-on-one emotional and practical support remotely in British Sign Language (BSL) through trained deaf volunteers.

The project, which will be a two-year pilot, will also support carers including deaf people who are supporting a cancer patient who has no hearing difficulties.

Macmillan said the support offered could range from advice on how to access benefits, to signposting to other local services or just being someone for a person to speak to about what they are going through.

It will also aim to give deaf people living with cancer access to peer support groups to allow them to share their experiences and support each other.

Claire Adshead, who has been deaf since birth and was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019, said she felt she had to “persevere” through her journey with the disease with very little support and felt “alone”.

The 48-year-old, from Hemel Hempstead said: “When I saw the surgeon, at the time I didn’t have a BSL interpreter. Luckily I was able to lip read and understand the surgeon well.

“I felt I needed more support as I wanted someone to talk to. So I researched and found no deaf cancer support groups in my area, only for hearing.”

Even one-to-one counselling was a challenge, she said, because she “felt the empathy for the deaf aspect was not there”.

She went on to join the Macmillan Deaf Cancer Support Group and said: “It was lovely to be able talk to another deaf person going through cancer, sharing their experiences.

“The group gives out information that I wished I knew before I started treatment. It’s helped me a lot plus it made me feel that I am not alone through my cancer journey as a deaf person.”

She is now part of the Macmillan project team at Self Help UK, helping to deliver the new service.

Kiran Bance, head of diversity and inclusion at Macmillan, said: “Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience and it is unacceptable that deaf people do not have equal access to vital support.

“We will do whatever it takes to change this so we can be there for everyone living with cancer.

“This new partnership with Self Help UK will ensure that anyone facing a cancer diagnosis in the deaf community can access emotional and practical support when they need it most.”

To find out more about the support project and access support visit www.selfhelp.org.uk/deafcancersupport or email deafcancer@selfhelp.org.uk.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media