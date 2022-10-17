Search

17 Oct 2022

Booker Prize returns in-person with Camilla to present 2022 award

The Queen Consort will present the Booker Prize 2022 at a north London ceremony tonight.

Buckingham Palace announced last Tuesday that Camilla would present the award after a reception and dinner at the Roundhouse, in Chalk Farm.

It will be the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

On her arrival, the Queen Consort will be greeted by Roxane Zand, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, who will then introduce her to Mark Damazer, chair of the Booker Prize trustees and Truda Spruyt, managing director of Four Communications, which organises the event.

Camilla will then join a reception and dinner, where she will meet the shortlisted authors as well as judges and performers, including Dua Lipa who will be giving a speech.

After dinner, the Queen Consort will be invited on stage to present the winning author with the Booker Prize.

This year will be the seventh time Camilla has presented the award.

She has handed the award to Eleanor Catton, Richard Flanagan, Marlon James, Paul Beatty, George Saunders and Anna Burns in consecutive years from 2013 to 2018.

Camilla has been a long-time supporter of literacy in the UK, having visited schools and libraries as well workplace reading schemes and prisons to see the work of adult literacy schemes.

She also published a list of her nine favourite book recommendations over the Easter weekend during lockdown in 2020, followed by five more that August.

Following the positive response to her book recommendations, Camilla launched The Reading Room Instagram account in January 2021 as an online community space for book lovers.

The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world.

The five shortlisted works of fiction this year are Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, The Trees by Percival Everett, Treacle Walker by Alan Garner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

