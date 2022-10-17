Search

17 Oct 2022

UK government bonds and pound rally ahead of Chancellor’s emergency budget plans

UK government bonds and pound rally ahead of Chancellor's emergency budget plans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 9:40 AM

The battered pound and UK government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement to calm the chaos in the financial markets.

Yields on 30-year and 10-year government bonds – also known as gilts – tumbled by around 8% in early trading as the Chancellor’s announcement that he will bring forward a fiscal statement soothed volatile markets.

Sterling leapt more than 1% to 1.131 US dollars at one stage after the news, which was unveiled before markets opened and ahead of what many feared would be a testing day for the pound and gilts.

There had been worries that the sell-off in gilt markets would resume in earnest on Monday after the Bank of England ended its government bond-buying scheme and after Friday’s corporation tax U-turn failed to ease investor concerns.

The Bank stuck to its guns by ending its emergency gilt-buying programme on Friday despite fears it would see a return to volatile market conditions which sparked a damaging sell-off in gilts that left some pension funds on the verge of collapse.

In a statement also out before market opening on Monday, the central bank said its bond-buying programme had “enabled a significant increase in the resilience of the sector” after the mini-budget market chaos had left some pension funds on the brink of collapse.

