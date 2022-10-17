Search

17 Oct 2022

Trussonomics ditched – will Truss follow?

Trussonomics ditched – will Truss follow?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 10:28 AM

More U-turns will see Liz Truss’s economic blueprint torn up as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces emergency measures intended to reassure the financial markets.

But will Ms Truss be able to survive once Trussonomics is consigned to the scrapheap?

– What has been announced so far?

The plan to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax was the first of the measures announced in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on September 23 to bite the dust, the humiliating about-face overshadowing Ms Truss’s first Tory conference as party leader. The measure would have cost just over £2 billion a year in 2026-27.

On Friday last week the Prime Minister reversed a decision to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax, reinstating the measure which will see it increase from 19% to 25%, a tax increase set to raise almost £19 billion in 2026-27.

– What else could be ditched? 

The overall package of unfunded tax cuts announced in Mr Kwarteng’s ill-fated statement amounted to almost £45 billion, so there are still plenty of measures that Mr Hunt could decide to abandon.

Reducing the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% in April next year had been forecast to cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24, although Treasury estimates suggest it would actually raise £45 million by 2026-27.

Reversing the cuts to stamp duty announced by Mr Kwarteng could result in an extra £1.66 billion in 2026-27.

Scrapping the plans for new VAT-free shopping for international tourists could add an extra £2 billion to Treasury coffers in 2026-27, while dropping the planned changes to IR35 rules for freelance workers could also generate around £2 billion.

– What about national insurance?

Scrapping Rishi Sunak’s 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions represents a tax cut of more than £18 billion in 2026-27.

It was a totemic pledge in Ms Truss’s leadership campaign and legislation to repeal the increase has almost completed its passage through Parliament, factors which could make it difficult for Mr Hunt to change course.

– What about public spending?

The last time Ms Truss appeared in the Commons, at Prime Minister’s Questions on October 12, she said she was “absolutely” not planning spending cuts.

But Mr Hunt has warned that “very difficult decisions” will be needed on both spending and tax. Spending is “not going to increase by as much as people hoped” and all departments will have to find “efficiencies”, the Chancellor has said.

– What’s the scale of the problem?

One of the reasons the financial markets were so spooked by the Government’s initial plans was because the gamble to boost growth relied on adding billions more borrowing to a national credit card already maxed out by the emergency responses to Covid-19 and the energy crisis.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies had estimated that tax rises or spending cuts amounting to £62 billion would be needed in 2026–27 to stabilise debt as a share of national income – a sign that the Government is getting the public finances under control.

– Can Ms Truss survive?

For a Tory leader elected on promises to cut taxes in order to boost growth, the abandonment of Trussonomics means her position is now in severe jeopardy.

She has effectively handed control of economic policy to Mr Hunt and her political credibility has been shredded.

But the lack of Tory appetite for a fresh leadership contest, and the difficulties in finding a unifying figure to replace her without a vote, may mean she limps on despite any real support – for now, at least.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media