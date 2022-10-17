Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt makes emergency statement

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is issuing an emergency statement to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan.

Mr Hunt will fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The Chancellor will then address MPs in a statement to the House of Commons later in the afternoon.

He and Prime Minister Liz Truss held talks over the weekend on what the Treasury described as measures “to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

11.23am

Government spending in “some areas” will be cut, the Chancellor confirmed.

Jeremy Hunt said: “There will be more difficult decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term.

“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut.

“But as I promised at the weekend, our priority in making the difficult decisions that lie ahead will always be the most vulnerable and I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long-term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth.”

11.22am

The Chancellor said he remained “extremely confident” about the country’s long-term economic prospects, but added: “Growth requires confidence and stability and the United Kingdom will always pay its way.

“This Government will therefore take whatever tough decisions are necessary to do so.”

11.21am

The basic rate of income tax will remain at 20p indefinitely, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.

The rate had been due to reduce to 19p from April under Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a year earlier than Rishi Sunak had planned.

But Mr Hunt said it would now stay at 20p until economic conditions allowed a reduction.

He said: “It is a deeply held Conservative value – a value that I share – that people should keep more of the money that they earn.

“But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitments to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

11.20am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said his tax cut reversals will raise some £32 billion a year as part of efforts to get the public finances back on track.

In an emergency statement, he said: “The measures I’ve announced today will raise every year around £32 billion.”

11.19am

The Government will continue with its planned cut to stamp duty and its reversal of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions, the Chancellor said.

11.18am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed he is ditching many of the measures in the mini-budget, including the planned cut to income tax.

In an emergency statement, he said: “We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.

“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.”

11.14am

Help with energy bills for all households will only last until April, with Jeremy Hunt announcing a review to look at a “new approach” to target support at those worst off after that.

11.12am

The Government will ditch plans for new VAT-free shopping for international tourists, Mr Hunt said.

11.11am

BREAKING: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced the Government will scrap plans to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% in April next year, a move that had been forecast would cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24.

11.09am

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries warned her colleagues they must support Liz Truss or bring back her predecessor Boris Johnson to avoid a general election.

She tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support.

“Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson

“The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

11.05am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left 11 Downing Street at around 10.30am.

He is due to give a televised statement from inside the Treasury at around 11.15am prior to his announcement to the House of Commons this afternoon.

11am

