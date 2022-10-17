Police investigating assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

Police are investigating an assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who had to be rescued by officers after being dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the campaigner spent the night in hospital after suffering several injuries and that officers had intervened amid fears for his safety.

Scuffles broke out outside the building on Sunday afternoon after 30 to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters.

The injured campaigner told BBC Chinese that unidentified men had ripped down the posters before he was attacked.

UK police are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission. The properties fall under UK law, but staff who work there may have diplomatic immunity.

#INCIDENT | We’re investigating an assault following a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in #Manchester yesterday. A man was dragged into the Consulate grounds & assaulted. Due to our fears for the safety of the man officers intervened to remove him & prevent further harm. pic.twitter.com/pB3Sz3s8VM — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 17, 2022

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “We understand the shock and concern that this incident will have caused not just locally, but for those much further afield who may have connections with our communities here in Greater Manchester.

“It is clear what began as a peaceful protest unexpectedly escalated and our officers acted professionally in response to a hostile and dynamic situation to help the victim and ensure he didn’t come to any further harm.

“A full and comprehensive investigation is under way by our experienced Major Incident Team detectives, and I can assure the public that all viable avenues will be explored to bring to justice anyone we believe is culpable for the scenes we saw outside the Chinese Consulate on Sunday.

“This investigation will take time but we are supporting the man who was subjected to this assault, as well as ensuring that our local officers are providing visible reassurance and are available to anyone may wish to speak to us.”

News of the assault provoked outrage, with Tory MP Iain Duncan-Smith and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy calling for the Chinese ambassador to be forced to explain what happened after the assault.

Downing Street said the reports were “extremely concerning”, while Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it is “never acceptable” for a protester to suffer violence.

He said: “What took place yesterday outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester was deeply worrying and has no place in a city region like ours that prides itself on peoples’ right to protest peacefully.

“Greater Manchester Police immediately started a full investigation and are in close touch with the Home Office and Foreign Office.

The UK Government @10DowningStreet must demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and demand those responsible are sent home to China. @SuellaBraverman https://t.co/9nBgJqHIvo — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) October 16, 2022

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this incident are established and for that we will need to wait for the investigation to conclude.

“However, on the basis of what I have seen, I want to make clear that it is never acceptable for peaceful protestors to be assaulted and those responsible need to be held to account for their actions.”

Sir Iain called for the Chinese ambassador to the UK to be made to apologise, and those responsible sent back to China.

Mr Lammy said: “The Foreign Secretary should urgently summon the Chinese ambassador to demand an explanation for the incident.

“The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law and democracy. The quashing of peaceful protest will never be tolerated on our streets.”