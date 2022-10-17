Search

17 Oct 2022

OnlyFans model tells murder trial she did not intend to kill boyfriend

OnlyFans model tells murder trial she did not intend to kill boyfriend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:34 PM

An OnlyFans model did not want to murder her boyfriend when she picked up a knife during a row, a court has heard.

Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once to the chest on the evening of March 25 this year.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died later.

Bristol Crown Court heard that hours earlier, Mr Lewis had told White their relationship was over.

The stabbing happened minutes after they had returned from a pub where White had got into arguments with Mr Lewis and another man.

White told the jury they were arguing and when she walked into the kitchen, she saw a knife on the side and picked it up to “scare” Mr Lewis.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, asked: “You went into the hall, and you went up to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest, didn’t you?”

White replied: “Yes, but I didn’t realise I had done that until after.”

The barrister suggested to the defendant she was angry when she stabbed him and she meant to hurt him.

Fighting back tears, White replied: “No I didn’t. I really didn’t.”

The prosecutor asked: “You intended in your anger to hurt him or even to kill him, didn’t you?”

White replied: “No, I didn’t. It was just over before I even thought.”

The OnlyFans model, who earned up to £50,000 a year from the website, accepted she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis but denied she was trying to protect herself.

“No, I was worried about what was going to happen to everyone else. Not just me but Brad,” she told the court.

“I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

Mrs Vigars said: “You knew stabbing him to the chest would cause him at least a very serious injury, didn’t you?”

White replied: “I didn’t know that had happened and it just happened before … I didn’t make that decision to do it.”

The trial has heard about two other incidents which happened a few days’ earlier, including when White allegedly stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm.

White had phoned a friend, Sophie Webber, because she had learned Mr Lewis had cheated on her, the court was told.

Jurors heard that during that call, Mr Lewis had spoken to Ms Webber, telling her: “Help me Sophie, she’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.”

Mrs Vigars asked: “What were you saying to him or doing to him that led him to ask Sophie for help?”

White replied: “Nothing … nothing like that. I was just crying, really upset. I don’t remember him speaking on that call.”

Mrs Vigars asked: “On that Monday evening were you beating Bradley Lewis, or trying to stab him or threatening to kill him?”

The defendant responded: “No.”

White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, initially claimed Mr Lewis had stabbed himself but later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. She denies murder.

The trial continues.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media